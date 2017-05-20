And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

JOHNSON CITY - Gail Joan Franklin, 69, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Gail was a native of Washington County. She was a daughter of the late Charles Jenkins, Sr. and Ollie Marie Orton Jenkins.

Gail had worked in the wiring department at TPI Corporation. She was a member of Glenwood Free Will Baptist Church and she loved going to church. Gail was known for her green thumb and she enjoyed working in her flower garden, cooking, and crocheting. More than anything she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Franklin; son-in-law, Rick Goodman; brother, David Charles Jenkins; and infant sister, Carolyn Jenkins.

Survivors include: four children, Michael Clark Tabor, Lora Marie McGee (Matthew), Kimberly June Moon (Edward Lee Moon, Sr.), and Crystal Renee Mathes; step daughter, Ruth Goodman; step son, Charles Franklin (Andy); seven grandchildren, Nickolas Mathes, Makalia McGee, Ronnie Moon, Edward Moon, Jr., Sierra Goodman, Alicia Miller, and Katrina Goodman; three great grandchildren, Alexis June Moon, Chole Belle, and Madison Miller; and special best friend, Ronald Clark Tabor.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Phillips Jones and the staff of Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Mountain States Hospice for their care and compassion.

The family of Gail Joan Franklin will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Monday, May 22, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm Monday under the direction of Rev. Aaron Knight and Rev. Dallas Gregg. A committal service is scheduled for 10 am Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 9:30 am Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Franklin family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Franklin family. (423) 282-1521