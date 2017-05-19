Sgt. William “Bill” Gray Thompson

He was born June 19, 1958 to Patricia Young Hicks and the late Edward Thompson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca. He was a former Sgt. in the United States Marine Corp and served many years of active duty in the Marine Corp and the United States Department of Justice.

He is survived by his beloved mother, Patricia Hicks, sister, Leigh, brother, Eddie, daughter Terry Thompson, Step-Daughter Crystal Gray, Granddaughters Cathryn and Kara, Grandson, Kingston, mother of his children, Cathy Thompson, and by several nieces and nephews. He also had special friends Phillip and Holly Reed and family, his friends at Reed Pharmacy, those he rode Harleys with, and those he served with in the United States Marine Corp.

William brought humor and light everywhere he went. His smile and fun spirit will be missed by many. We are grateful for his service to his country. Live to ride and Semper Fi.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. A eulogy will be given by Phillip Reed.

