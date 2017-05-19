Heaven’s gates open wide for a loving angel to walk inside. Rowena is a daughter of the late Hettie Shelton Buckner and the late Burn Hensley. She was a loving homemaker and artist. In addition to her parents, greeting her from the other side, at the pearly gates, is her husband, John Harrison Edney, and her joyful, loving nephew, Jeff Clouse.

Rowena Edney has left behind to cherish her memory: Sister: June Hensley, of Erwin. Her sister’s keeper…a love so strong, true love couldn’t run deeper. Sons: Phillip Edney and wife Nancy, of Erwin; Richard Edney, of San Diego CA; Grandchildren: Diana Edney, of Fayetteville, NC; Mona Leipold and husband Mark, of Sneads Ferry, NC; Mike Bachofer and wife Vickie, of Hope Mills, NC; Erin Edney, of San Diego, CA; Jennifer Casagranda, of Vallejo, CA; Nephews: Robbie Clouse; James Clark; Nieces: Dawn Hensley; Karen Chambers and husband Mike; Patty Jones; Several great-grandchildren also survive.

The family would like to offer special thanks to June and her immediate family for special love and care over the past 20 years. Also, special thanks are extended to Ashley Bayer.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Rowena Edney in a funeral to be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Bernie Jones will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until service time on Saturday. A committal service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery following the 1:00 PM service on Saturday. Active pallbearers will be Rowena’s nephews. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Hensley.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Rowena Edney through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.