William Keith Dooley

A native of Peru, IN, he is the son of the late Alvin Dooley and Gertrude (Bolin) Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Susie Dooley.

Those left to cherish William's memory include: children, Susan Hensley (Allen), Carl "Sam" Dooley, James "Squeaky" Dooley (Mindy), and April "Tutie" Dooley, all of Chuckey; step-father, Jesse Roberts, of Indiana; siblings, Joseph Simpson of Indiana and Phyllis Girouard of Johnson City; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rhonda Tipton, Kenny Henley, and Jana Lane.

The family will gather to receive friends at Embreeville Freewill Baptist Church from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM followed by memorial service on Saturday, May 2017 with Rev. Donnie Roberts officiating. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Ste 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, 423-547-0379, is honored to serve the Dooley family.