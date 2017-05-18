Ruby Emilie Starling

She was a daughter of the late William Conrad Mokros and Emilie Neugebauer. Mrs. Starling was born and raised in Delmont, South Dakota. She resided briefly in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mrs. Starling moved to Memphis Tennessee where she met and married Thomas Lamont Starling, who preceded her in death by twenty one years. Mrs. Starling was a devoted mother to her son and two daughters. She was a scout leader, Sunday school teacher and active church member. Most recently she was a member of Saint James Lutheran Church, Pottstown, PA.

Mrs. Starling is survived by a son William Starling and his wife Susan; two daughters, Terry Starling; Mary wife of Jay Eckerdt; one brother, Percy Mokros; two sisters, Norma Minehart and Lucille Grimley. She has four grandchildren, Andrew Starling, his wife Colleen and their son Benjamin a great grandson; Austin Starling, Ethan Eckerdt and Anna Eckerdt. She was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Allison. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Monday May 22, 2017 at Saint James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Kay Bender - Braun. Burial will be in Roselawn Memory Gardens, Johnson City, TN. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday from 9:30 until 11:00 am. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Contributions may be made in her memory to Saint James Lutheran Church.

