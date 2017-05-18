Mr. Randy Jones

Mr. Jones was born in Asheville, NC and son of the late Herman & Sharon Banks Jones. He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Felmer & Mary Jo Banks and paternal grandparents, Rev. D.W. & Bessie Jones.

Randy spent his life in the construction and grading business, running Jones Construction along with his father, Herman and brother, Jeff. He was known for working long hours on many cell phone towers and commercial projects in the area. He worked until his illness in 2004.

He was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church.

Survivors include a sister, Sandy Fannon (Don), Jonesborough; brother, Jeff Jones (Lisa), Greeneville; nieces, Misty Saults, Morgan Greene and Madison Buchanan; nephews, Josh Broyles and Jacob Long; aunts, Lena Cibrario and Debra Mackey (Doug); and several great nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Cole and Rev. Joshua Broyles officiating. Entombment services will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Rick Treadway, Larry Arrowood, Doug Mackey, Terry Harrison, Jacob Long and Matthew Arrowood. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Bennett, Don Fannon, Tom Whitson, Steve Foltz, Robert Walden and Randy Treadway.

Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821