Lt. Col. (USMC retired) Carl Gilson Collins

Carl was the youngest son of the late James F. (Ram) and Anne C. Collins.

Carl graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1952. Upon graduation from East Tennessee State University in 1957, he then entered the United States Marine Corps. He served his country honorably for 26 years including two tours in Vietnam and one in Okinawa. He completed a Master’s degree in Human Resources from Central Michigan University. He returned to Johnson City after retiring in 1983.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother James A. (Jimbo) Collins and his wife Hilda, brother, Frank C. Collins, sister Elizabeth C. Shepard and her husband Dave, and sister Lois Sue Collins.

Carl is survived by his wife, Sandra M. Collins of Johnson City; three daughters, Collette C. Parker and husband Craig of Shelton, WA, Stacy C. Schuettler and husband Henry of Knoxville, TN, and Stephanie C. Runge and husband Todd of Marietta, GA. He has eight grandchildren; Joshua and Jessica Parker, Kendrick and Alex Schuettler, and Carl, Will, Kevin and Steven Runge. Additionally, he is survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Collins, cousins and several nieces and nephews.

Carl’s family wishes to thank the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice; Joni Guinn, Holly Lefevers, Ben Kilgore and Kaitlyn Hill. It is with the deepest gratitude and love that they would also like to extend a very special thank you to Tina Hughes, Ammie Williams, Ir-Wauna McCaleb, Krista McGee, Kendra Stevens, Belva Hudson and Janice Tester for their tremendous care and love given to the family during his illness.

The family of Carl Collins will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Father Peter Iorio officiating.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Collins family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Collins family (423) 282-1521.