Crawford was born in Elizabethton to the late Edwin C. Alexander, Jr. and Ruth Bowers Alexander.

He was a graduate of University High School in Johnson City, where he received numerous academic awards and was also a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he received a B.S. Degree in Zoology. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army, with active duty service at Fort Knox. He retired as a chemist for the City of Charlotte, following 20 years of service. After his retirement, he returned to his hometown of Elizabethton. Crawford was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton.

Crawford loved his dogs, “Bill” and “King”, who were his constant companions. He enjoyed talking about old cars and spending time with his family, especially his daughters, Kitty and Anne, whom he cherished. He loved reading his newspapers and was well-versed in many subjects. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. He was a selfless, rock support for his wife and her family, always giving, friendly and good-hearted to the core.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cheryl Timbs, of the home; his daughters, Kitty Ruth Alexander, of Elizabethton and Victoria Anne Alexander (Dr. Ben Eubanks) of Atlanta, GA; his brothers, Edwin Alexander (Sonya) and Joe Alexander (Debbie); his aunt, Geraldine Bowers Baker. Crawford is also survived by Cheryl’s children, Hugh Anderson, Josh Anderson, Zack Anderson and Sharyn Calcavecchio; and Cheryl’s eight grandchildren who loved Crawford very much, as did the rest of his family. In addition, Crawford is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, along with friends and neighbors of Raven Rock Cove.

The family will receive friends from NOON until 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton; or at his brother, Edwin’s home, at any time.

A graveside service to honor the life of Joseph Crawford Alexander will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. David Seibenaler, minister, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Chris Luker, Larry Timbs, Steve Melton, Mike Melton, Pete Lee, Brookie Potter, Noah Meredith, Hugh Anderson and Edward Timbs. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Kirby, Ben Johnson, Bill Curtis and Clyde Bacon.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Mountain States Hospice or to the charity of your choice, in Crawford’s memory.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the professional staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital and the Johnson City Medical Center for the love and care shown to Crawford and his family during his illness.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Alexander family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917.