James “Jimmy” Talmadge Countiss

He lived his final years in Johnson City, Tennessee, with his loving adventure partner, Terryl Rock. His life had been blessed by three loving daughters: Jennifer Countiss Calkins (husband, Jon) of Snowmass, Colorado; Natalie Countiss Georgieff (husband, Paul) of Seattle, Washington; Katarina Michelle Countiss of Oakland, California; and grandson, Taylor Roy Calkins of Snowmass, Colorado.

James was the son of the late “Tack” Countiss and Dorothy Hutton Countiss of Bristol, Virginia. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Emerson Countiss, of Bristol, Virginia, and a sister, Lisa Marie Countiss, and sister-in-law, Michelle Woolet. He is also survived by his niece, Sarah Grace Countiss, and the three children of his partner, Terryl: Audrey Scyphers, Jacob Scyphers, and Bruce Piercy.

Originally from Bristol, Tennessee, James lived much of his life in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a lifelong adventurer, summiting mountains, sailing the Hawaiian seas, traveling the world, racing motorcycles and go karts. He attended Hampton Sydney College on a basketball scholarship, American University, Harvard University, and the University of Virginia School of Law. He practiced law in Hawaii for many years, served on the Hawaiian Crime Commission, and was a tenure track professor at the University Of Hawaii School Of Law. He retired in 2013 from his position as a criminal defense attorney in the federal courts, primarily working in Northeast Tennessee.

To list his credentials and accomplishments would be too vast for this space. He was, however, most proud of his daughters and his adventures.

He’s memorial service will be held at State Street United Methodist Church on Valley Drive, Bristol, Virginia, at 5:00 on Saturday, May 20. Family will greet friends after the service.

