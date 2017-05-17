Kenneth “Allie” Armstrong

He was born April 3, 1926 in the Clear Springs community to Hugh Byron and Pauline Armstrong.

He attended Clear Springs Elementary and Chuckey High School.

Mr. Armstrong served his country and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in the European Theater, in Germany and was wounded twice. Allie Received the Purple Heart and Oak Leaf Cluster, along with several other medals.

After returning from service to his country, he returned home and owned and operated a grocery store until 1962. He then began working at Greene Valley Developmental Center as the farm manager and later as the Director of Housekeeping. He retired after 30 years of service.

He was an avid sports fan and coached a little league baseball and women’s softball team. He followed UT football and the Lady Vols basketball, which took him many places in the United States.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary McGuire Armstrong; 2 daughters, Sharon and Steve Love and Karen and David Williams; stepdaughter, Dr. Carla and Ken Nickle; stepson, Chris Heaton; grandchildren, Stephanie and Eric Parker, of Greeneville, Nicholas Love, of Knoxville, Melissa Dawn Burdette, of Knoxville, Abby Armstrong, of Greeneville, Alex and Shelby Brown, of Christiansburg, VA, Maggie (Josh) Brown, Charlie Strange, Dane Nickle, of Greeneville, Brian Williams, of Morristown and Jared Williams, of Marion, NC; 6 great-grandchildren, whom he adored; special sisters in law, Marjorie Armstrong, Bernice (Max) McGuire, Bettie (Richard) Shoemaker, and Joanne Phillips; brother in law, Harold (Carolyn) McGuire; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Lynn and Dale Armstrong; 2 sisters, Kate Hyder and Louise Armstrong.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 19, 2017 from 12-2pm at Jeffers Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will follow visitation at 2pm in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Tammy Greene and Rev. James Mays officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct the military graveside service. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Joe Austin and nurse Vickie and staff, his Shiloh Church family, neighbors and friends, along with the VA staff. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.