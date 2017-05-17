Eighty three precious years, she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents - Curtis and Georgia Bennett, her loving husband of 65 years – Ray Banner, brothers – Bob and Wayne and her great-granddaughter – Baby Stella.

Gladys leaves behind two daughters: Dawn and Angela, one son: Todd, one grandson: Rob, three great-grandchildren: Hannah, Jade and Harper, brothers: Earl Bennett and wife Kathy and Gary Bennett and wife Janie, sister: Lib Schultz and husband Elmer, special Friend: Donna. Many nephews, nieces and cousins she leaves behind. Gladys was greatly loved and will be missed greatly; we will all be together again soon.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Gladys M. Banner in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 19, 2017, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Chaplain Shelley Gasser will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until service time on Friday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the service on Friday.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Gladys M. Banner through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin.