Edith Gasteiger Jennings

Mrs. Jennings was born on October 28, 1913 to the late Lillie and W.H. Gasteiger. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Kermit B. Jennings in 1990. She is survived by a son, R. Jan Jennings of Nashville and his wife, Paula, and two grandchildren, Callie and Ryan Jennings. She is also survived by a sister, Lena Holtzclaw, of Bristol, Tennessee and several very special nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jennings retired from teaching in Johnson City public schools and has made her home in Nashville since 2006. She is a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City and a graduate of East Tennessee State University. Graveside services will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are ask to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Presbyterian Women of Second Presbyterian Church, 3511 Belmont Blvd,

Nashville, Tennessee 37215.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net .

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Jennings family. (928-6111)