Clara M. Rose

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Geneva McIntyre of Johnson City, and seven siblings.

Born in Erwin, Clara managed the Cyclorama Cherokee Wax Museum in Cherokee, North Carolina for most of her adult life. Though strong-willed and fiercely independent, Clara genuinely loved people and getting to know strangers. With an infectious smile and quick wit, she endeared herself to customers of all ages, many of which would return over the years just to visit her. Despite establishing roots in NC for over 30 years, Clara abruptly left everything behind and returned to Johnson City in 2001 for the sole purpose of caring for her two ailing sisters, the late Frances and Diana McIntyre. During the ensuing years, Clara’s strength of character and devotion to family became evident to everyone around her. To Clara, providing constant care to her sisters wasn’t a sacrifice. It was an honor and responsibility.

Clara was a creative individual; with a pair of scissors and an empty milk jug, she could make Halloween costumes that provided both fright and delight. She also enjoyed writing poetry, combining cherished family memories with her Christian faith. She loved many dogs throughout the years, and kept all the birds in the neighborhood well-fed. Though she did not have any children of her own, Clara was often like a mother to her sisters, nieces and nephews. It’s these individuals who would like to thank the outstanding people at NHC Healthcare and Caris Healthcare for the kindness they provided to Clara, and for all they do on a daily basis in making the lives of their patients and families a bit better.

Visitation will be at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City on Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 5 -7 PM. Graveside services will be conducted at Roselawn Memorial Park on Friday, May 19th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, it was Clara’s wish that any memorial donations be directed to the Dawn of Hope, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter or the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Rose family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Rose family. (423) 282-1521