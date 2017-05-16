Robert Keith “Bob” Street

Survivors include his wife of 24 years: Tammy Holaday Street. A daughter& son-in-law: Stephanie & Jason Linkous, Johnson City. Four Grandchildren: Dakota Pierson, Brooklyn Linkous, Jaxson Linkous and Madison Linkous. One Uncle: John L. McKinney. Also his many friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Red Barn , 1721 Sciota Road, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 with his many musician friends and family officiating. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Street family.