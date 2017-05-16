logo

no avatar

Robert Keith “Bob” Street

• Today at 3:55 PM

KINGSPORT - Robert Keith “Bob” Street, 57, Hampton, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Robert Royston & Bernice Ailene Clark Street. He was a 1978 graduate of Hampton High School. He served in the United States Navy. He was a Master Carpenter .He loved working with wood. Bob was also a musician. He had played in different bands during the years. He was also an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandson, Dakota. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Street.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years: Tammy Holaday Street. A daughter& son-in-law: Stephanie & Jason Linkous, Johnson City. Four Grandchildren: Dakota Pierson, Brooklyn Linkous, Jaxson Linkous and Madison Linkous. One Uncle: John L. McKinney. Also his many friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Red Barn , 1721 Sciota Road, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 with his many musician friends and family officiating. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Street family.