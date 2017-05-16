Robert Keith “Bob” Street

KINGSPORT - Robert Keith “Bob” Street, 57, Hampton, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Robert Royston & Bernice Ailene Clark Street. He was a 1978 graduate of Hampton High School. He served in the United States Navy. He was a Master Carpenter .He loved working with wood. Bob was also a musician. He had played in different bands during the years. He was also an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandson, Dakota. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Street.