Michelle Adams Neal

• Today at 2:35 PM

BRISTOL, VA - Michelle Adams Neal, 52, of Bristol, VA passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at her home. She was born in Johnson City, TN on February 6, 1965, a daughter of the late Frank and Joanna Sorrell Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Mitchell Dean Adams.

She was a graduate of ETSU and worked for the Johnson City, TN Police Department for 15 years.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Greg Neal; sister, Christina Sams and husband Billy of Blountville, TN; brother, Robert Adams-Ghee and husband Jesse of Lebanon, TN; two aunts, Sue Nickels of Johnson City, TN and Birtie Adams of Appomattox, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Neal and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.