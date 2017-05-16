Melinda Belle Rhea

Melinda was born in Carter County, TN.

Peanut was daughter of Hattie Bell Hughes.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Pleasant Howard Rhea, brother Robert Hughes, Sister Nettie Johnson, two grandsons Gregory Hughes, Brandon Estep, and special daughter Evelyn Hale.

She was a downtown business owner for 36 years She was a loving mother and grandmother and will truly be missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Jane Hill, Nancy Mack, Patricia Wells, and special daughter Faye Stover; Two sons, Fred Rhea and Paul Rhea; Daughter in law Linda Rhea; Four Granddaughters Tonya Hill, Debra Estep Miller, Chanda Hughes, and Toria Hale; Grandsons Lorenzo Hughes, Robert Muhammed, Thomas Hughes, Tyson Rhea, Leland Rhea, Rhema Rhea, Noah Rhea ,Tony Davis and Nick Smith; Twelve great grandchildren; and ten great great grandchildren.

Several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday May 18, 2017 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. A Graveside service will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.

The family will received friends following the burial at The Mecca, 1211-1 North Roan St., in Johnson City, TN.

Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. www.birchettemortuary.com 423-926-6013