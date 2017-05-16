Kevin L. Jackson

JOHNSON CITY - Kevin L. Jackson, 44, Johnson City passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where he was battling a life long illness. Heaven has gained another angel. Survivors include his wife, Joann Jackson; his son, Kevin Kendall Jackson; a daughter, Kasha Jackson of Knoxville; an uncle, Robert Jackson of Knoxville; an aunt, Marily Jackson of Georgia; a cousin Jeff Revers of Knoxville; also several nieces, nephews as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.