Kevin L. Jackson
Updated Today at 9:02 AM
JOHNSON CITY - Kevin L. Jackson, 44, Johnson City passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, where he was battling a life long illness. Heaven has gained another angel. Survivors include his wife, Joann Jackson; his son, Kevin Kendall Jackson; a daughter, Kasha Jackson of Knoxville; an uncle, Robert Jackson of Knoxville; an aunt, Marily Jackson of Georgia; a cousin Jeff Revers of Knoxville; also several nieces, nephews as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Rock Fellowship Church, 2423 Susannah Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. Flowers may also be sent here. Condolences or questions you may contact his wife, Joann Jackson at 423-747-4904.
Courtesy of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.