Dustin Curtis

• Today at 2:25 PM

WATAUGA - Dustin Curtis, 30, Watauga, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in Elizabethton, Tennessee. He was a native of Johnson City and was the son of Gary and Brenda Garland Curtis. Dustin was a 2005 graduate of Science Hill High School. He was a firefighter for the City of Elizabethton. If he wasn’t at work you could find him helping his father-in-law at Mallard Cove Marina. He never found a job he couldn’t tackle. He took great pride in his duties as a firefighter and would lend a helping hand to anyone he encountered. His spirit will carry on through his son and the joy in his life, Alikye. Dustin is gone, but will never be forgotten. He was an incredible son, a loving husband, a devoted father and a loyal friend. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christine Garland and Earl Garland, a niece, Autumn Curtis, and an uncle, Ronnie Garland.

In addition to his parents he leaves behind his loving wife of 7 years, Allie Vandekrol Curtis and their son, Alikye Curtis; brothers, Teddy (Hope), Cody (Sarah) and Gary Wayne Curtis; sister, Brittany Curtis (Cody); sister-in-law, Cameron; brother-in-law, Adrian Vandekrol; and his father and mother-in-law, Carroll & Laura Vandekrol. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, from 11:00 AM till a celebration of Dustin’s life at 1:00 PM. Dustin’s uncle, Ricky Garland and the Elizabethton Fire Department Chaplain, Bob Thomas will officiate. Funeral honors will be provided by the Elizabethton Fire Department Honor Guard. A committal and internment service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Curtis family.