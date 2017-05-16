Dustin Curtis

In addition to his parents he leaves behind his loving wife of 7 years, Allie Vandekrol Curtis and their son, Alikye Curtis; brothers, Teddy (Hope), Cody (Sarah) and Gary Wayne Curtis; sister, Brittany Curtis (Cody); sister-in-law, Cameron; brother-in-law, Adrian Vandekrol; and his father and mother-in-law, Carroll & Laura Vandekrol. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, from 11:00 AM till a celebration of Dustin’s life at 1:00 PM. Dustin’s uncle, Ricky Garland and the Elizabethton Fire Department Chaplain, Bob Thomas will officiate. Funeral honors will be provided by the Elizabethton Fire Department Honor Guard. A committal and internment service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Curtis family.