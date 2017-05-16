Doug Frosley

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Lisa Tolley Frosley; two daughters: Gabrielle Phipps and husband, Austin of Mountain City, Sierra Frosley of the home; one sister, Carla Morgan and husband, Charlie of Limestone; one granddaughter, Adaline Phipps; mother-in-law, Hazel Tolley of Erwin; two brothers-in-law: Chris Tolley and wife, Tootie of Erwin, Dusty Tolley and wife, Kellye, Mt. Pleasant, SC; two nieces: Courtney Casey Church and Whitley Hensley Harrison; four nephews: Chuck Morgan, Chase Morgan, Bryson Tolley and Luke Tolley.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Bill Campbell, Marj Campbell and Charlie Morgan will officiate at the 8:00 P.M. funeral service. Pallbearers will be Kenny Olszta, Chris Tolley, Dusty Tolley, Austin Phipps, Chase Morgan, Bryson Tolley, Bart Ray and Mark Lingerfelt. Committal service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in the Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.

