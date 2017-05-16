Anita Joan Hathaway

Survivors include Three Daughters: Amanda Hathaway, Abingdon, Virginia, Samantha Hathaway, Johnson City and Sierra Oaks of the home. Two Grandchildren: Travis Bunten and Trinity Hathaway. Several Uncles, Aunts & Cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Fairview Cemetery, Hampton. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hathaway family.