Thelma Kate Teague

Kate was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Johnson City. She retired from ETSU after more than twenty years of service. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish Kate’s memory include her daughter, Kyleen Teague Presnell of Johnson City; grandchildren Tony Hall (Kimberly) of Jonesborough, Ronnie Hall (Joy) of Elizabethton, and Donnie Hall (Kim) of Jonesborough; great-grandchildren Chastity Hall of Johnson City, Forrest Hall of Elizabethton, Keelie Hall, Blake Hall, Courtney Hall, and Cody Jenkins all of Jonesborough; great great-grandchildren Amzie Jordyn Hall, Sabin Hall, Ember Mae Few, Sophia Few, and Raylynn Jenkins; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 12:00 PM till 1:15 PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A committal and internment service will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with Mr. Donnie Hall, Pastor Harold McNabb, and Rev. Dean Presnell officiating. Active Pallbearers are Tony Hall, Ronnie Hall, Donnie Hall, and Forrest Hall. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Lane, John Armstrong, Timmy Armstrong, David Boyd, Phillip Boyd, and Tommy Kirkpatrick.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Teague family.