Nyela Hand Cohoon

She was a native of New York and the daughter of the late Frank and Ella Robb Cook.

Nyela will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City, Win-A-Kuple Sunday School Class, Watauga Valley Art League, and Johnson City Power Squadron. Nyela was an artist at heart she loved traveling and taking pictures so that when she returned home she could paint them. She loved spending time with her family and especially Sunday family lunches at her daughter’s home.

In addition to her parents, Nyela is preceded in death by her first husband, Dwight Chaplain, her second husband, Robert Hand, one brother, Raldo Cook, and a niece, Terri Case.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 7 1/2 years, Jack Cohoon; two daughters, Chele Dugger Harris and husband Henry of Elizabethton and Tembra Chaplain Aldridge and husband Jeff of Johnson City; son, Darin Chaplain of Black Mountain N.C.; step children, Stephen Cohoon and wife Janice of Austin, TX, Donald Cohoon and wife Linh of Manassas, VA, William Cohoon and wife Erin of Sacramento, CA, and Jeanine Cohoon of Hickory, N.C.; grandchildren, Nyela Edwards, Megan Harmon, Natalie Aldridge, J.D Chaplain, Jessica Chaplain, Nikole Schofield, Phillip Harris, Stephanie Anderson, Caroline James, Catyln Franks, Dawn Kilberg, Keegan Cohoon and Flynn Cohoon; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Arliss Peer and many nieces and nephews.

The family requests the honor of your presence for a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at First Christian Church, 200 Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City with Dr. Gene Wigginton and Minister, Ethan Magness officiating. The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:30 PM until the service hour at First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Watauga Valley Art League, P.O. Box 2177 Johnson City, TN 37605.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Tembra Aldridge 300 Meridale Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for the Cohoon family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171.