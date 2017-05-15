logo

Mrs. Helen Julie Crowder Campbell

TELFORD - Mrs. Helen Julie Crowder Campbell, age 78, Telford, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Greenfield Senior Living, Oak Ridge, TN.

Mrs. Crowder was born in Madison County, NC and daughter of the late William & Flora Crowder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Edward Campbell and a son, Kenneth Edward Campbell, Jr.

She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Richard & Paige Campbell; daughter and son-in-law, Candace & Shane West; granddaughters, Brandi Woodfin, Kaitlin Wood (Justin), Megan Franklin (Michael) and Emily West; seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friends, Kathy Dye and Judy Butler.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Campbell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com 

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821