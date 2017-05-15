Mrs. Helen Julie Crowder Campbell

Mrs. Crowder was born in Madison County, NC and daughter of the late William & Flora Crowder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Edward Campbell and a son, Kenneth Edward Campbell, Jr.

She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Richard & Paige Campbell; daughter and son-in-law, Candace & Shane West; granddaughters, Brandi Woodfin, Kaitlin Wood (Justin), Megan Franklin (Michael) and Emily West; seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friends, Kathy Dye and Judy Butler.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Campbell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821