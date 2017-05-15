Jo Ann was a graduate of Happy Valley High School, where she had been a cheerleader and also graduated from Tri-Cities Cosmetology. She was the former owner and operator of Jasmine Tiara Beauty Shop and Uptown Hair Design. She was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church, where she was the former organist. Jo Ann enjoyed working, traveling and meeting new people – she was very warm hearted and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 19 years, Ed L. Marley, of the home; a daughter, Kristie Churchill, of Elizabethton her son, Kevin Burchfield and wife Melissa, of Elizabethton; two step-sons, Michael Marley and Daryl Marley, both of Elizabethton; her grandchildren, Brittany Perry and husband Bruce, Macie Churchill, Zachary Churchill, Austin Burchfield, Jacob Marley, Autumn Marley and Matthew Hughes, all of Elizabethton and Heather Goins, of Sevierville, TN; her former son-in-law, Danny Churchill, of Elizabethton; three brothers, Bobby Emmert and wife Elaine and Kenneth Emmert, all of Elizabethton and Ronald Emmert, of Johnson City; two brothers-in-law, Dean Marley and Glenn Marley, both of Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews, special friends and her dog, “Allie” also survive.

A service to honor the life of Jo Ann Marley will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Kenneth Kyker and Rev. Bobby Stout, officiating. Music will be provided by Sandy Douglas and Carol Kyker. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Danny Churchill, Rod Emmert, David White, Eddie Haines, Austin Burchfield, Zachary Churchill, Jody Lewis, and John Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Hughes and friends and neighbors. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM, to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Big Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1360, Elizabethton, TN 37644.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the ICU Staff of Franklin Woods Community Hospital and to Johnson City Medical Center for the love and care shown to Jo Ann during her illness.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book or by fax 423 542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Marley family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.