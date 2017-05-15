Jamison was a native of Chester, NY. He was a son of the late John and Myrtle Judson Van Der Meulen.

He had worked as a Tire Changer for Free Service Tire Company in Johnson City for 17 years. Prior to that, he worked for Banta Brothers Pontiac dealership for 10 years in St. Augustine, FL.

Jamison was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two step brothers, Jerry and Jess Van Der Meulen.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 58 years, Mary Alice Fondaw Van Der Meulen; three children, Tina Marie Combs and her husband Richard, Alicia Anne Van Der Meulen, and Anthony Blair Van Der Meulen; grandchildren, Christy Oaks and husband Larry, Elizabeth Trivett, Michael Trivett, Christopher Trivett, and step grandson, Wesley Combs; great grandchildren, Zachery Oaks and Lydia Franks; great great grandchildren, Luke and Lily; siblings, Irene Ressler and husband Larry, John Van Der Meulen, and step sister Gail Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews..

The family of Jamison Van Der Meulen will gather for a private graveside service at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and care.

