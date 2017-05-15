Diane Lynn Poarch

She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Bill Jones and Peggy Stout Williams.

Diane was a custodian for East Tennessee State University.

She was of Christian faith.

Diane loved being out of doors, gardening and cuddling by the fireplace.

Survivors include: her husband, Chris Poarch of the home; a daughter, Amber Dawn Poarch of Johnson City; three sons, Christopher Poarch, Jr. and wife Crystal of PA, Chase and Corey Poarch of the home; her mother, Peggy Williams of Elizabethton; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ava Roark and Kenny, Lisa Bowman and Larry all of Elizabethton; five brothers, and four sisters-in-law, Bill and Missy Jones, Raymond and Rachel Jones all of Elizabethton, James and Brooke Jones of FL, Roscoe Jones of Elizabethton and Robby and Tasha Jones of Nashville; a granddaughter, Hadley Jayde Poarch of PA; several nieces and nephews.

Diane is to be cremated and there are no public services scheduled.

Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.morrisbaker.com.

