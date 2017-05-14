She was a native of Knoxville but made Erwin her home. Edith was a daughter of the late William and Maude Swaggerty Houser. She was a teacher for the Unicoi County School System and a member of First Christian Church of Erwin, as well as a member of the Tennessee Teachers Association. Edith loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, L. J. “Jack” Carter and by 7 of her 8 brothers and sisters.

Edith Rose Houser Carter has left behind to cherish her memory: Brother: C. “Hal” Houser, of Knoxville; Sons: Craig Carter, of Piney Flats; Douglas Carter, of Johnson City; Granddaughter: Cassandra Carter, of Bristol, VA; Grandson: Donovan Carter, of Piney Flats; Several nieces and nephews.

A private committal service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her name to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at http://ww5.komen.org or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her name to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at http://ww5.komen.org or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org