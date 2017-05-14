Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Jill Bremer and husband, Dr. Jonathan Bremer of Elizabethton; one son, Craig Osborne and wife, Sharon Osborne of Lenoir, NC; five grandchildren, Dr. Abagail Gass and husband, Dr. Justin Gass of Charleston, SC; Chloe Bremer of Nashville; Sophie Bremer of Elizabethton; Sarah Osborne, Wilmington, NC; Daniel Osborne, Salt Lake City, UT; and one great-grandson, Asher Gass of Charleston, SC.

The graveside service and interment for Carolyn Poff Campbell will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Tom Swafford officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM on Wednesday prior to the graveside service in the Fireside Room of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the loving care shown to Carolyn during the last year and half.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church, 325 East E Street, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.

