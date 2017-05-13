﻿Warren G Kinnick

Warren owned four Texaco gas stations in Michigan. He retired in 1980 and moved back to Johnson City, Tennessee.

Those left to cherish Warren’s memory include his wife of 37 years, Lenore S. Kinnick; children, Vickie Kinnick and Scotty Kinnick and his wife, Tina; grandson, Corey Butts and his wife, Tabatha; and siblings, Daniel Kinnick and Martha Kinnick.

The family will gather to greet friends and share memories from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A celebration of life service will follow with Ms. Sherron Lane and Mr. David Guinn officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for the Kinnick family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples St Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171.