Rupert Watson Jernigan, Jr.

In addition to his wife, Rupert was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert Watson Jernigan, Sr. and Grace Lindell Bright Jernigan; brother John Bright Jernigan, and a son-in-law, Thomas Kirk Morris.

He was born on January 27, 1923 in Durham, NC though he grew up in Fayetteville, NC. In 1939, he graduated from Fayetteville High School and then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the next three years. In August of 1942, he was admitted as a cadet to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He graduated as a member of the Class of 1945. As a member of the “Greatest Generation,” he experienced many unique events including the 1942 Rose Bowl in Durham, NC; marching with the Corps of Cadets into Yankee Stadium for the Army/Notre Dame game of 1943; and the Army/Navy game playing for the Football National Championship in 1944. Rupert remained with the regular Army until 1954 attaining the rank of Captain. He was part of the occupational forces of post-war Japan and served in the Korean Conflict. Following his separation from the regular Army, Rupert joined the Kentucky National Guard and retired following 20 years of total service as a Lieutenant Colonel. Aside from his military service, Rupert was employed by Columbia Gas and Transmission System for 29 years before retiring in 1983.

During his time in post-war Japan, he reconnected with Henrietta Marsh Hopkins, whom he had dated during a summer she spent in Fayetteville. She was in Japan with her parents, Major General Frederick Mercer Hopkins, Jr. and Henrietta Marsh Hopkins. They were married July 8, 1948 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Their love affair lasted the next seven decades, during which time they walked the Great Wall of China, toured the south of France, visited Italy, and traveled extensively. In the later years, they spent many summers at Sunset Beach, NC where they had a beach house.

Those left to cherish Rupert’s memory include his sister, Mary Rose of Fayetteville, NC; Dr. Thomas Watson Jernigan (Linda) of Johnson City, TN; Mrs. Lynn Jernigan Perry (Brad) of Omaha, NE; Ms. Ann Jernigan Morris of Charleston, WV; and Mrs. Beth Jernigan Zermuehlen (Gary) of Johns Creek, GA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Dr. April Flanary, Rachel Acton, Jessica Jernigan-Johnson, Benjamin Perry, Adrienne Fay, Margaret Heckert, Collin Morris, and Audrey and Lydia Zermuehlen; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living of Johnson City and Dr. Guy Robins for the care he received while residing in Johnson City. There will be a private service for both Rupert and Henrietta in June at Cross Creek Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC.

Memorial contributions would be gratefully accepted for the Henrietta Marsh Hopkins Jernigan Scholarship for the Department of History at East Tennessee State University. Send to: ETSU Advancement, PO Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614 or visit www.etsu.edu/give. Checks can be made payable to ETSU Foundation and include on the memo line the name of the scholarship.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.