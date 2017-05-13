logo

JOHNSON CITY - Roy Alton Harvey, 73, Johnson City, passed away Friday, March 12, 2017 at The Waters of Johnson City.

Roy was born in Pulaski, VA to the late Denzil Alton and Hazel Lowe Harvey.

Roy proudly worked as a yardmaster for CSX Railroad for 30 years and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

He was a 1962 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church.

Roy loved to fish, golf and farm in his spare time.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife of 51 years, Glenda Leonard Harvey; three children, Kelly Harvey Greene, Chad Harvey and Dawn Harvey Carcich; one grandchild, Gehrig Carcich; one sister, Betty Martin; several nieces and nephews; and one special friend, Don Verran.

The family would like to thank the VA for their special care.

The family of Roy Harvey will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, May 15, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. Pallbearers will be: Don Verran, Mark Hunter, Richard Jessie, Michael Leonard, Colton Leonard and Gehrig Carcich. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Tuesday to go in procession to Mountain Home National Cemetery for 10:45 AM graveside services. Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 will be providing military honors.

