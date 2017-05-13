Roy Alton Harvey

Roy was born in Pulaski, VA to the late Denzil Alton and Hazel Lowe Harvey.

Roy proudly worked as a yardmaster for CSX Railroad for 30 years and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

He was a 1962 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church.

Roy loved to fish, golf and farm in his spare time.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife of 51 years, Glenda Leonard Harvey; three children, Kelly Harvey Greene, Chad Harvey and Dawn Harvey Carcich; one grandchild, Gehrig Carcich; one sister, Betty Martin; several nieces and nephews; and one special friend, Don Verran.

The family would like to thank the VA for their special care.

The family of Roy Harvey will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, May 15, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. Pallbearers will be: Don Verran, Mark Hunter, Richard Jessie, Michael Leonard, Colton Leonard and Gehrig Carcich. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Tuesday to go in procession to Mountain Home National Cemetery for 10:45 AM graveside services. Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 will be providing military honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Harvey family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Harvey family. (423) 282-1521