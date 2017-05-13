Just 13 minutes after coming into the world, baby boy Phoenix Ray Woods passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms at Niswonger Children Hospital. During that time, he touched many lives and was loved by all who met him. Phoenix joins his great grandparents JR Woods, Veno Junior Johnson, Fred and Dot Edwards, Betty Edwards and Ray Story in heaven.

He is survived by his mother and father, Tyler Woods and Natasha Caudill; grandparents, James and Tabitha Caudill, Jason and Robin Woods, and Jimmy and Janette Golden; great grandparents, Dotty Johnson, Delmar and Betty Caudill, Debbie Woods and Teresa Story; special nana, Chrystl Willis; aunts, Angel Caudill, Tori Golden, Jessica Golden, Chasity Fowler; uncles Justin Caudill and Corey Caudill; and several cousins and great aunts and uncles.

A committal and internment service for Phoenix Ray Woods will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Monday, May 15, 2017, at Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City. Everyone wishing to attend should meet the family at the cemetery at 2:50 PM on Monday.

