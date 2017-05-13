Mrs. Grindstaff was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Harrison Johnson.

She was an active member of Central Church of Christ, in Johnson City where she enjoyed attending Ladies Bible Study and the Red Hat Society. In her free time she was an avid reader. Some of her favorite memories include walking hand and hand with her husband Charlie on the beach. Priscilla once said,” seeing the ocean brings tears to my eyes.” Most of all, she enjoyed being with all of her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grindstaff was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cyrus Harrison and his wife Fannie and James Hopkins and his wife Della Johnson.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Grindstaff; three sons, Jay Grindstaff and his wife Heather, Johnny Grindstaff, and Jeff Grindstaff; one sister, Carolyn Smith and her husband Tony; six grandchildren, Brittany Grindstaff, James Grindstaff and his wife Jessica, Blake Grindstaff, Trystan Grindstaff, Wyatt Godsey, and Loren Grindstaff; one great grandchild, Johnny Grindstaff; one nephew, Robby Hightower.

The family of Mrs. Priscilla Grindstaff will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Monday, May 15, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Mr. Tim Hall Minister officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 AM Tuesday, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be James Grindstaff, Blake Grindstaff, Jay Grindstaff, Johnny Grindstaff, Jeff Lewis, and Terry Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Lewis, Robby Hightower, Billy Lewis, and Jeff Grindstaff.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Grindstaff family via www.morrisbaker.com.