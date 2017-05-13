Mrs. Madelene Brooks

Mrs. Brooks was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Vestal & Jessie Duncan Ball. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Wade Brooks and a brother, Junior Ball.

She was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

Mrs. Brooks loved taking care of her flowers and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include three children, Sharon Hoxie, Baileyton, Dennis Brooks, Telford and Kenneth Wade Brooks Johnson City; three grandchildren, Travis Hoxie, Christie Hoxie and Cassandra Brooks; two sisters, Mary Lee Campbell, Johnson City and Elizabeth Stepp, Bonaire, GA; and one brother, Jerry Ball, Hanover, PA.

Funeral services will be conducted 12, Noon Monday, May 15, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Ketron officiating. The family request friends arrive at the funeral home at 11:00 am Monday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Mt. Wesley Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter 207 N. Boones St. Suite 1500 Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences may be sent to the Brooks family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821