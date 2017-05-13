Mr. Glen M. Story

Mr. Story was born in Unicoi, TN and son of the late Charlie & Mary Rodifer Story. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Mae Taylor Story, two daughters, Wanda Cash and Virginia Story and a son, Marvin Story.

He was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.

Mr. Story was a Crane Operator for the Johnson City Foundry.

Survivors include his son, Danny Story, Jonesborough; daughter-in-law, Helen Story; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces, and special friends, Bob & Sandy White.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Four Oaks Health Care Center for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, May 15, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmie Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by the Dry Creek Singers. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Cherry Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class.

