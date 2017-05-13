logo

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Glen M. Story, age 88, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Four Oaks Health Care Center.

Mr. Story was born in Unicoi, TN and son of the late Charlie & Mary Rodifer Story. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Mae Taylor Story, two daughters, Wanda Cash and Virginia Story and a son, Marvin Story.

He was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.

Mr. Story was a Crane Operator for the Johnson City Foundry.

Survivors include his son, Danny Story, Jonesborough; daughter-in-law, Helen Story; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces, and special friends, Bob & Sandy White.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Four Oaks Health Care Center for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, May 15, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmie Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by the Dry Creek Singers. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Cherry Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class.

Condolences may be sent to the Story family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. 

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821