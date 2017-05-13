Madge Rudolph Lewis

She retired from WJHL-TV after a long career with them that began in 1957. Madge loved playing bridge and socializing with family and friends. She was a joy to everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Patsy Rudolph, step-son and wife, Terry and Martha Lewis, grandchildren, Jamey Rudolph, Jacob and wife Kara Rudolph, Lexi Rudolph, Carey Rudolph, Alison and husband David Cohran, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Transitions Hospice of Wake County for the love and care they provided our family.

Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Munsey Memorial UMC in Johnson City, T.N., on Saturday May 27, 2017 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the N.C. Cancer Society at 8300 Health Park #10, Raleigh, N.C. 27615.