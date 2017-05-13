Larry Ledford

Larry was a native of McVeigh, KY, was raised in Johnson City, and following retirement, returned here in 2004.

He was a son of the late James E. and Goldie Cochran Ledford.

Larry was a 1956 graduate of Science Hill High School, where he excelled as a member of the football team. He continued his football career at East Tennessee State University, receiving his B.S. Degree in Business in 1961. Larry later received his Masters Degree in Logistics and Procurement from Florida Institute of Technology.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War, retiring in 1986 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, following twenty-six years of service.

After retirement from the Army, Larry was contracted by the U.S. Government as a consultant with Computer Science Corporation.

Upon his return to Johnson City, he attended First Presbyterian Church.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, twins Kenneth and Eleanor, and brother Don.

Larry is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Winnie Gillespie Ledford; his daughter, Laura Ledford McGowan, and husband John, Johnson City; his son, Lee Ledford, and wife Sherry, Louisville, KY; his grandchildren, Katherine and Olivia McGowan, Jackson Ledford; brother, Jim Ledford, and wife Bobbi, Knoxville; sister, Phyllis Ledford Aust, Huntsville, AL; the Gillespie family; the Varney family; dear family friend, Ernestine Cox; several nieces and nephews.

The graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 2:30 P.M., in Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Rev. Louis Imsande, officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the Tennessee Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team, who also will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.

The family requests those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Larry’s name, please do so to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Ledford family. (928-6111)