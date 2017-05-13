JOHNSON CITY - Jimmy Ray Fields, 75, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, TN. He was a native of Washington County and son of the late Claude H. and Joyce Foister Fields.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brothers: Wayne Fields, and Kenneth Fields.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, usher, RA leader, youth leader, bus ministry and also ministered to patients at Lakebridge Health Care. Jimmy loved being in church and spending time with his church family and friends. He was patient, kind, faithfully provided for his family and walked humbly with the Lord.

He worked at the Spencer Pickle Sinclair Station from the time he was twelve years old until he was nineteen. Jimmy also worked at the American Saint Gobain Corporation for seven years. He retired from Eastman Chemical after thirty years of service.

Jimmy enjoyed rebuilding antique cars and trucks. He mostly loved spending time with his family and eating breakfast with his life-long friends at Shoney’s once every month. He was a baseball player and loved the game.

Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of fifty six years, Judy Wilson Fields; son, Scott Fields and his wife Kimberly; grandson, Cory Fields and his fiancé Ashley; sister, Diane Hill and her husband Billy; brother, Larry Fields and his wife Debbie; sisters-in-law: Margaret Fields, Mary Markland, and Linda Gouge; brother-in-law who he loved like his own brother, Joe M. Wilson and his wife, Pam; several nieces and nephews; Regina Tackett and her husband Curt also survive.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to our Pastor Pete Tackett and Tracy and Barbara Teal for the many trips to Bristol. The physicians and nurses at the Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center, and the Select Hospital in Bristol. Thank you to all our many prayer warriors, for their visits, cards and phone calls.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 6:00 pm until a Celebration of Jimmy’s Life at 8:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Pete Tackett and Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. Musical selections will be provided by Becky Morrison Tester, and Gloria Dudney, accompanied by Kim Garland. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 am at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy’s nephews, Tim Fields, Todd Fields, Brian Fields, Mike Fields, Zachery Wilson, Luke Wilson, Bucky Mabe, and Darren Neeley. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Cornwell, Bill Harvey, Wayne Jones, Chad Fields, Eddie Stroneman, Jim Krell, Tracy Teal, and Spencer Pickel. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund or to Antioch Baptist Church Youth Fund and Children’s Ministry, 1014 Antioch Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Fields family.