Jean Marie Privon

She was born on July 6, 1924 in Easton, Pa. and was the only child of Henry F. and Agnes E. Longo. Jean graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Syracuse, NY and attended the Powelson Business Institute before working for Carrier Corporation.

Jean married William (Billie) Schultz in 1944. Billie was a bomber pilot in WWII and was killed while flying his 18th combat mission over Germany on March 18, 1945.

She married our Dad, George T. Privon in 1954 at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Syracuse, NY. They had 5 boys; Robert J. (Gladys, Newark DE), Christopher J. (Keron, Boise, Idaho), George G. (Cheryl, Arlington, VA), Lewis J. (Falls Church, VA.) and Mark H. (deceased); 4 grandchildren George C. Privon, Peter T. Privon (Katy), Chris J. Privon II (MaryJane), Lilly G. Duquella (Justin) and a great granddaughter Audrey.

Mom was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband George T. Privon and our youngest brother Mark.

Mom was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and most recently great grandmother. She was especially close to our youngest brother Mark who was a Down’s Syndrome adult. Mark was a special gift to our family.

Mom had a very strong Catholic Faith and cherished her life in the Catholic Church. She was very involved at St. Anne’s Church in Bristol, TN in the Meals on Wheels program as well as with the Dawn of Hope Center in Johnson City, TN. While living in Cornerstone Village, she was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Johnson City.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s in Johnson City, TN on Wednesday afternoon, May 17 at 3 PM.

Mom will be interred with our Father and brother Mark in Syracuse, NY on May 20.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dawn of Hope Foundation, 500 East Oakland Avenue Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Privon family via www.morrisbaker.com.

