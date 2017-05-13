Estelle “Sam” Ann Laubach

Sam was born in Mendham, NJ to the late John Lewis and Estelle Samuelson Morgan.

Sam was an ordained interfaith chaplain for most of her life.

Survivors include: her husband of 35 years, Richard F. Laubach; one brother, David Morgan; eight children, Jamie Graham Schlemmer and her husband Marc, Alvena Graham, Ralph Graham and his wife Tina, Robb Graham and his wife Susan, John Graham, Rick Laubach, Sharon Laubach and Tracy Laubach; 17 grandchildren; over 30 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to: Karing Hearts, Unicoi County Long Term Care, Johnson City Medical Center, and all those who lovingly cared for Sam.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N, Industrial Dr., Erwin, TN 37650.

The family of Sam Laubach will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Love Chapel Christian Church, 1421 Love Station Rd., Erwin, TN 37650. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Robert Bess officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Wednesday for 10:45 AM graveside services. Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 will be providing military honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Laubach family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Laubach family. (423) 282-1521