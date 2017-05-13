Carroll C. “Shorty” Chafin

He was a native of Russell County, VA, and son of the late Norman and Annie Beatrice Steffey Chafin.

Shorty enjoyed gardening, bailing hay and generally just being outdoors. He loved fishing at Little Wilbur, Holston, Watauga, and Rocky Fork. Shorty always carried “Buckeyes” in his pocket for good luck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Everett Lincoln Chafin, and several nieces and nephews.

Shorty leaves behind to cherish his memory, nieces: Debbie Chafin, Lisa Guy and Vickie Chafin. Several great and great-great nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at The Center of Aging, in Erwin for the great care they provided to Shorty.

An Inurnment and Committal service will be held at a later date at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Chafin family.