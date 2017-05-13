Allen Clingman Robbins

Allen, known as “Sandy” by his nearest friends and family had suffered from Lung Cancer for over 2 years. He fought this disease bravely and without complaint.

Allen was born in North Carolina on June 21, 1946 at the old Banner Elk Hospital. He was raised by his parents, William Reeves Robbins and Ethel Cuthbertson Robbins in Newland, NC. Allen was a proud member of the 1964 graduating class at Newland High School. After graduation Allen married Linda Davis Robbins of Jonesborough, TN. He always loved to tell the story of how he bravely cold called the nurses dorm requesting a blind date and how Linda just happened to pick up the phone that night. Their marriage produced 2 children, Stephanie Robbins Atkinson and Jonathan Hunter Robbins.

Allen was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed his free time fishing with many friends and family. He was an active member of Trout Unlimited in Greenville, TN serving as President from 2011-2013 and on the Board of Directors from 2013-present. During his years with Trout Unlimited Allen participated in many programs including Project Healing Waters, Trout in the Classroom, and worked with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) and the Erwin National Fish Hatchery to help stock trout for many different Trout Unlimited events. One of Allen’s most precious programs which he participated in was Kids Fishing Day on Upper Paint Creek. This program allows children to fish for free, keep what they catch, and usually leave with a gift.

Allen was on the committee that worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to resolve the issue of funding hatcheries. He was instrumental in convincing TVA of its importance and providing perpetual funding for the local Erwin National Fish Hatchery.

Besides fishing, Allen took his position as Husband, Dad, and Papaw very seriously. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda Davis Robbins and his daughter Stephanie, her husband Jeff and their two daughters Lyla and Piper and his son Jonathan Hunter Robbins and his fiancé Emily Tash. Allen is also survived by his brother Bo Robbins and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life ceremony of Allen’s request is scheduled for Thursday June 15, 2017 from 6pm-8pm at the Mountain Glen Golf Course Clubhouse. The address is 1 Clubhouse Drive, Newland, NC 28657. Memorial donations can be made in Allen’s name to the Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited (address PO Box 712, Greeneville, TN 37744) re: Kid’s Fishing Day.

Condolences may be sent to the Robbins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821