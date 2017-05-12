Ray Bowman

A lifelong native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Van and Vesta Sue McMackin Bowman. Mr. Bowman was of the Baptist faith, and he enjoyed playing his guitar and banjo with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ray will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents,

Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn T. Bowman. Survivors include his wife, Diana Bowman, Johnson City; son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Kelly Bowman, Johnson City; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jason Willis, Unicoi; grandchildren, Katie Bowman, Josh Willis, Macy Willis, and Evan Willis; sister, Barbara Moninee, Ohio; brother, Mack Eugene Bowman; his special dog, Lucy. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special Friend and neighbor, Bob Potter and wife Toshkio, and his special friends at NAPA Auto Parts.

The funeral service for Mr. Bowman will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Monday, May 15, 2017 in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 11:00 until 12:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. The graveside service and interment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN, is serving the Bowman family. (423) 928-6111.