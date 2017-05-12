Lee Hasferd Slemp

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Oliver S. & Winnie Wilson Slemp. He was a 1954 graduate of Happy Valley High School and attended Steed College. Hasferd served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In earlier years he was a truck driver and was employed in the Carpenter Shop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Until his retirement, he was Manager at the Watauga Baptist Lodge, Ridgecrest, North Carolina. Hasferd was a 50 year member of Watauga Masonic Lodge #622 and was a member of Jericho Shrine Temple, Kingsport. He was a member and former Chairman of the Deacon Board at Oak Street Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Hugh Slemp.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Emma Jean Fair Slemp. A Daughter: Valencia Greenwell, Elizabethton. A Son: Greg Slemp, Elizabethton. Two Grandchildren: Neil Greenwell & wife Wendy, and Shana Brower. Two Great Grandchildren: Donavon and Maysan Brower. A sister: Marty Tuelle, Elizabethton. Four Brothers: John L. Slemp & wife Betty, Jimmy Slemp & wife Ann, Jerry Slemp & wife Janice and Johnny Trivette. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Chris Shumate and Rev. Bob Polk officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family members. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Rev. Bob & Ruth Polk, Rev. Jack Roddy, Rev. John & Gail Perkins, Rev. Gary & Sarah Edwards, Bill Sluder & wife Carlene, Silas Tester & wife Marilyn, Jay & Terria Harms, Will & Eleanor Andrews, Truman Clark & Wife Phyllis and his church family. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. A Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted following the funeral service by Watauga Masonic Lodge # 622. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the staff of Hands to Help Senior Care for the excellent care that was received. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Slemp family