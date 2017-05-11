Roberta was a native of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Sue Collins.

Roberta graduated from Science Hill High School with the class of 1989. She was a member of the East Johnson City Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Collins, and great niece, Mal Mal.

Survivors include: two sons, David “Bigs” Collins and Cody Collins and his wife Payton; brother, Carl Fink and his wife Brenda; nephew and niece, Albert and Cassandra; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Arabella, and Makenzie Collins; special friend, “Sister” Ann Quillen; several aunts and uncles; and many close friends as well as her church family.

The family of Roberta Lynn Collins will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Collins family via www.morrisbaker.com Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Collins family. (423) 282-1521