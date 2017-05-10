Rose Ardean Baxter Cooper

Mrs. Cooper was the daughter of the late Lorenzo D. and Elizabeth Beatrice Hughes Baxter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Jack Cooper, an infant son, Earl Wesley Cooper, and four brothers, Charles, John, Lorenzo Jr., and Gene Baxter.

She is survived by a son, Gary Cooper, and his wife, Vivian, of Johnson City, two grandsons, Brian Cooper, and his wife, Carissa, of Kingston, TN, and Neal Cooper of Wilmington, NC, two great-granddaughters, Scarlett Cooper and Eva Cooper of Kingston, TN, nephews, Charles Baxter, and his wife, Phyllis, of Erwin, and Donnie Baxter, of Charleston, SC, one niece, Barbara Phillips, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and several great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Cooper was an accomplished artist and an illustrator of children’s books. She was Deputy Clerk at Register of Deeds Office in Erwin, a volunteer JCMC receptionist, worked at King’s and Sears Department Stores, White’s Grocery Stores, and in libraries of Ninth Street Baptist and Central Baptist Churches. She served as Worthy Matron in Eastern Star Chapter #29 and was a member of Nolichucky Grandview Chapter #194. Mrs. Cooper was a member of Central Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs at Cornerstone Village and Avalon Hospice for the exceptional care and love shown to Mrs. Cooper.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 11:00 AM till 12:30 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A committal and internment service will follow at Job Cemetery, Erwin, TN, with The Reverend Tim Tapp officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. George Granger, Douglas and Kay White, Dr. Bill Warfield, Jo Sherwood and Carolyn White.

Those who prefer memorials may send donations to Central Baptist Church Library, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Cooper family.