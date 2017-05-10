logo

Michel F. Fouts

May 5, 2017

ELIZABETHTON - Mr. Michel F. Fouts, age 61, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 in Wellmont Hospice House, Bristol, TN following an extended illness. A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late L. M. and Kathryn Dugger Fouts. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School Class of 1973; received his B.S. Degree from E.T.S.U. in Industrial Technology in 1979 and became a TN Registered Land Surveyor in 1983. Mr. Fouts worked for and was later owner of Ollen Clark Construction Company, Inc., Johnson City, TN. He build over twenty miles of new streets in the East Tennessee area.

Those left to cherish his memory include a brother, Tom Fouts; two aunts, Peggy Barkley Dugger and Jane H. Dugger; cousins, Kathryn Dugger-Edwards and husband Keith Edwards, the Honorable John F. Dugger Jr. and wife Jean Ann; Mark S. Dugger and wife Vickie and Becky Griffin and husband Jim and a special friend, Jennifer Cable.

A Gathering of Remembrance to honor the life of Mr. Michel F. Fouts will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, May 14, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Raymond W. Amos Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Sunday prior to the memorial service.

To those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Fouts family. Office: (423) 543-5544.