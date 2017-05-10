James Peter “Pete” Hostetler

Pete was a member of Munsey United Methodist Church in Johnson City. He was a member of the Unaka Rod and Gun Club, the National Rifle Association (NRA), National Muzzle Loading Association, where he won first place in his class in 1986 at IHMSA in Oak Ridge, TN. He enjoyed black powder shooting and reenacting 18th century events such as The French and Indian War.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge # 45 for fifty years. Pete was past president of the Kiwanis Club of Jackson, TN, vice president/program chairman of the Kingsport Kiwanis Club. Pete received his Bachelor of Science degree from Lambuth College in Jackson, TN. He received his fifty year pin from Kappa Sigma and was their Man of the Year in 1969. Pete also received his fifty year pin from the Boy Scouts of America. He retired after thirty seven years with the Sequoyah Council as the Senior Executive Director. Pete also enjoyed photography, often winning awards at the Appalachian State Fair.

Those left to cherish Pete’s memory include his loving wife, Susie Hostetler, his sons and their families: Jeff Hostetler and his wife Karen, their children, Leah and Alli, Ken Hostetler and his wife Ryan, their children, Jack, Barrett, and Truett; his brother, John Hostetler and his wife Lynne, of Memphis, TN, their daughter, Dr. Lisa Hostetler, of Rochester, NY.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Life Service for Pete at 7:00 pm at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church Johnson City with Dr. Mark Gooden officiating.

Pete was a firm believer and strong advocate for the donor programs of Tennessee as he donated his organs in order to help others.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to either the Boy Scouts of America Sequoyah Council 129 Boone Ridge Drive Johnson City, TN 37615 or to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter 3411 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171 is honored to serve the Hostetler family.