Alida Jenkins Ross

Mrs. Ross was born in Columbia, SC, where she grew up as a child, to the late Helen J. Rahn and Joseph Jenkins. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Harold Ross, and her aunt and uncle, E.H. and Lois Drakeford, who joined her mom in raising her after her father died when she was three years old. Alida studied Nursing at the University of South Carolina. She moved to Johnson City in 1973 where she devoted her life raising her three children and serving in her church. As a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, she welcomed strangers with open arms of comfort and a generous spirit of love. She helped start and lead the Martha Wexler bible study group for over 40 years, sang in the church choir, and traveled on numerous mission trips sharing the love of Christ to others.

A lifelong follower 0f Christ, Alida lived through the command "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. (Deuteronomy 6:5). Growing up, her children regularly woke to her singing in the home "This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." She was full of joy and was a blessing to those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include three children, Harold Ross, Jr. and his wife Jennie, of Johnson City, TN, Anthony Ross and his wife Amanda, of Redington Beach, FL, and Karen Bradshaw and her husband John of Lebanon, TN; five grandchildren, Hallie Ross, Elsie Ross, John Bradshaw, Jr., Ross Bradshaw, and Lilly Bradshaw.

A private committal service for the family is scheduled on Friday, May 12, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am in the sanctuary under the direction of Rev. Michael Lester and Rev. Mark Gooden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund or Youth Group Fund, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.