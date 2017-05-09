Robert was of the Christian faith and was a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, TN. Mr. Wines was born in Tampa Bay, FL to the late Dana & Dorothy Harrison Wines.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wines was preceded in death by his wife Linda D. Wines. Those left to cherish his memory are a daughter Jennifer Ruff & husband John; two sons, Robert M. Wines, Charles Wines & wife Harley Banks; grandchildren, Jacob Wines, Natalie Dykes, Eli Wines, Blaze Wines and Lucaes Wines, Three brothers Bill Wines, Steven Wines, and Kim Wines; Three sisters Faye Newton, Debra Dalest, and Tammy Stringfield.

A celebration of life service will be held at Crossroads Christian Church on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crossroads Christian Church Benevolence Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family of Robert Blake Wines by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home's website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com). Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is serving the family of Robert Wines.